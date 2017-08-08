BCSO Trying to Jumpstart Body Camera Program

By Bill O’Neil

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office is hoping to jump start its body camera program.

“(It) has really only progressed to the point where there’s about fifty-some cameras on the street–the vast majority of our cameras being on the shelf still” Sheriff Javier Salazar told Bexar County Commissioners Tuesday ahead of a vote on a trial program with a new vendor.

The trial, approved by Commissioners, will cost the County nothing over a period of six months.

“The (original) infrastructure investment was a major investment–so that is what we’re testing. It must back-fit that infrastructure that’s been created for the present system” said BCSO Chief of Staff James Serrato.

Moving the camera program forward was among the priorities highlighted by Sheriff Salazar when he took office in January. The sluggish pace has also been a source of frustration for Commissioner Tommy Calvert.

“We nee to get a hold of this. We need to end this back and forth… this has gotten ridiculous” Calvert said