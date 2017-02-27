Benghazi Survivor to Speak in S.A.

FILE - In this Sept. 13, 2012 file photo, a Libyan man investigates the inside of the U.S. consulate in Benghazi, Libya, after a deadly attack two days earlier. The State Department says about 30 emails that may be related to the 2012 attack on U.S. compounds in Benghazi, Libya, are among the thousands of Hillary Clinton emails recovered during the FBI's recently closed investigation into her use of a private server. (AP Photo/Mohammad Hannon, File)

The story of what happened in Benghazi, Libya on September 11th, 2012 has been told and re-told by many who weren’t even there.

One man who responded to the attacks had his story told in the book “13 Hours” and tomorrow morning, he will be in San Antonio for a free event.

Kris “Tonto”Paronto is a retired Army Ranger who was part of a team that fought off terrorist for 13 hours. He tells us after the attacks he listened to politicians and the media get the story wrong time and time again so he decided to tell his story to bring clarity to the American people.

He says that while telling the story over and over again takes a lot out of him, he does it because it helps other Veterans with PTSD.

Paronto is going to be at the Ecumenical Center on Ewing Halsell from 10:30 until noon on Tuesday.

The event is free but seating is limited so if you want to go, RSVP at 210-616-0885.

After his presentation, the Ecumenical Center will announce a major state grant that will provide help to active military, military veterans and their families.

Our full conversation with Kris “Tanto” Paronto