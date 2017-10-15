Bergdahl Expected to Plead Guilty Monday

By Bill O’Neil

We’re expecting a big turn in the case against Army Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl as a new week gets underway.

Years after Bergdahl disappeared in Afghanistan only to later turn up with the Taliban, he’s expected to plead guilty Monday in the military’s court martial proceedings against him.

“I think the evidence was always there. I think the American people were upset when he came back and had a Rose Garden ceremony” St. Mary’s University School of Law Terrorism Law expert Jeffrey Addicott said.

“The fact that he’s going to plead guilty means that he admits that he did engage in misbehavior before the enemy and desertion” Addicott said, adding “There was really talk about no investigation, no consequences. I’m glad to see that the military justice system has finally done what it’s supposed to do,”

Addicott is also convinced Bergdahl and his lawyers have reached a deal with prosecutors that will limit how much time he will ultimately spend behind bars.

“If the judge gives him something more than what the cap (on the agreed prison time) is–then he’ll do the cap. If the judge gives him something less–then he’ll do the less (amount of time)” Addicott said.