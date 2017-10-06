Bergdahl Expected To Plead Guilty

Army Sgt. Bowe Bergdahl is expected to plead guilty rather than face trial for leaving his post in Afghanistan.

The Associated Press reports that Bergdahl will plead guilty to desertion and misbehavior before the enemy later this month and sentencing will begin October 23rd.

Two individuals who are not authorized to discuss the case spoke to AP on condition of anonymity.

Bergdahl left his Afghanistan post in 2009 and was held captive by the Taliban for about five years. He was released in 2014 in a prisoner swap for five Taliban detainees.