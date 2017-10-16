Bergdahl Pleads Guilty

By Bill O’Neil

Guilty.

Sergeant Bowe Bergdahl has told a military judge at Fort Bragg he is guilty of desertion and misbehavior before the enemy stemming from his disappearance in Afghanistan in 2009.

Bergdahl would spend some five years in the custody of the Taliban before being released as part of a prisoner exchange deal reached by the Obama Administration. His first assignment upon returning to the United States was at Fort Sam Houston.

Bergdahl told the judge he now understands what he did caused others to search for him. His lawyer also said there is no agreement on the facts of the case–which could indicate there is no deal in place limiting Bergdahl’s potential punishment.