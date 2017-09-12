Bexar Commissioners Adopt Budget

By Bill O’Neil

A final green light from Bexar County Commissioners on a budget for the coming year.

The largely non-controversial plan sailed to approval Tuesday.

“A lot of good things will come out of this budget… including a tax (rate) decrease for our residents” Commissioner Tommy Calvert said.

Also welcomed by the Court, funding for a new program designed to assist military veterans with their transition to civilian life–beginning six months before they leave the service.

“They have in their hands a good plan that will help them on an individualized basis… whether that’s with finding a job, finding training, finding housing, finding medical care” Commissioner Kevin Wolff said after championing the program before the Court.

Still, Calvert said there will be plenty of work left to do next year.

“Flood control… we’ve got to continue to be focused on that in light of what we saw in Hurricane Harvey” Calvert said, adding “No doubt, we’re in a housing crisis… we’ve got to do more.”

Calvert also said he wants to see more of a focus placed on job training.