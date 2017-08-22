Bexar Commissioners to Get First Look at Budget Plan

By Pilar Arias

Bexar County Commissioners Court will take a look at the initial draft of the upcoming fiscal year budget Tuesday.

The glance comes just three weeks before the court is expected to vote on the budget.

“We’re certainly not going to be raising any tax rates but with valuations going up, that does give us more in our budget than we had last year,” Precinct 3 Commissioner Kevin Wolff said.

Wolff said the county manager and staff have been directed to increase cost savings and efficiency.

“We are still going forward in cutting constables and JP (justice of the peace) positions but that’s sort of the overall strategic direction that we have set for staff for at least the last three years and it will happen again this year,” Wolff said.

The proposed budget is scheduled to be presented at 10:30 a.m. in the doubleheight courtroom on the second floor of the Bexar County Courthouse at 100 Dolorosa.