Bexar Commissioners Urge Congress to Pass DREAM Act

By Bill O’Neil

Bexar County Commissioners are on record–urging the U.S. Congress to pass the DREAM Act through a resolution passed by the Court Tuesday.

Commissioner Paul Elizondo is hoping Congress will take action right away.

“Exactly as introduced by Senators (Dick) Durbin and (Lindsay) Graham… without amendments” Elizondo said on the heels of President Trump’s decision to wind down the program enacted by an executive order issued by President Barack Obama.

The program protects nearly 800-thousand young immigrants from deportation. President Trump’s decision gives Congress six months to find a permanent solution.

“I would guess that in San Antonio we probably 10 or 20-thousand–maybe more” Judge Nelson Wolff said in throwing his support behind the resolution.

“They and their families will suffer all that time iof people play delay ball with this thing” Elizondo said.

Wolff also hopes Congress won’t try to add anything controversial to the original bill.

“Billions of dollars worth of a wall… you would think we lived in the 15th century in China building a wall that they built… which means nothing” Wolff said.