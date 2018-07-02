Bexar County Fire Marshal offers firework safety tips

Fireworks during the Lucy in the Sky event 'Suspended Time' in Camp Hill, Liverpool , England, to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles, Thursday June 1, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

San Antonio -(KTSA News) –

As we prepare to celebrate the Fourth of July it’s important to keep in mind just how dangerous this day can be.

Bexar County Fire Marshal Chris Lopez tells us avoiding injury or property damage due to improper use of fireworks just takes a little common sense.

“Some common safety tips for people celebrating with fireworks…never let young children use them, never fire them off inside, never aim them at anybody. A lot of people think it’s fun to shoot roman candles at each other but that’s extremely dangerous.”

Lopez also ask that you keep in mind the severe lack of rain in the area.

‘We have had a little bit of a dry spell. Our fuel is abundant. We need to make sure that if we are utilizing fireworks and having a good time, we need to do so cautiously.”

Lopez says if the wind is blowing more than 10 miles per hour, don’t shoot fireworks into the air.

“You can’t control where these things are going and once they air aloft and the wind gets ahold of them, it can send them into an area that is extremely dry or onto someone else’s property.”

He also suggest you keep an bucket of water or a garden hose close by, just in case.

“And if you light up a firework and it doesn’t do off, don’t relight it. Just dump a lot of water on it and dispose of it properly.”

Keep in mind, several communities don’t allow the use of fireworks so be aware of your local ordinances.