Bexar County to Host Mental Illness Conference

By Pilar Arias

The second annual Pathways to Hope, a community-wide conversation on mental illness, takes place Aug. 11-12 at the Tobin Center for the Performing Arts.

The free two-day conference is for anyone affected by mental illness. Organizations that provide services and assistance for individuals and their families will be present. It is presented by First Presbyterian, The Health Collaborative and Bexar County.

“We’ve added a youth component through our Young Minds Matter program where we’re really going try to impact and outreach to kids and youth and really give them a voice as to what’s happening,” The Health Collaborative Executive Director Liz Lutz said.

Lutz said 1,400 people attended last year’s conference.

“This is just an outreach to try to help people early on remove the stigma,” Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff said. “It’s a health issue that’s no different than a physical one.”

