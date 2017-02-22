Bexar County Jail Meets State Standards

The Bexar County Jail has passed a state assessment.

Sheriff Javier Salazar said the jail is in full compliance with the Texas Commission on Jail Standards, following a week-long inspection conducted by the agency.

Inspectors spent much of last week interviewing inmates and staff before compiling their report. Cells were also inspected inside the main jail, the annex, and the County Courthouse.

Compliance means meeting a number of standards relating to health services, discipline, sanitation, booking and release, and inmate services.