Bexar County Sheriff Joins Trail Riders

by Elizabeth Ruiz

While most of us drive to the San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo, thousands of cowboys and cowgirls ride their horses and covered wagons from 11 locations in South and Central Texas.

They hit the trail last Friday and arrived today, braving cold temperatures, windy conditions and rain to promote the rodeo along the way.

Bexar County Sheriff Javier Salazar joined them this morning. Wearing his cowboy hat and boots, he started his 8-mile ride on South Foster Road near Highway 181 on one of his own horses, a rescue horse.

” My horse is actually named Kenny. He’s named after Sgt. Kenny Vann, who lost his life in the line of duty a few years ago,” said Salazar.

Sgt. Kenneth Vann was shot more than 25 times as he waited at a right light in 2011. Salazar told KTSA News the Bexar County Sheriff’s Mounted Posse is starting a new tradition of naming their horses after officers killed in the line of duty.

“I’ve never been on a trail ride before. I’ve owned horses most of my life,” said Salazar.

He did prepare for today’s ride.

“We went on a short practice run the other day. I think we rode for about five miles and my body felt it the next day,” he said with a chuckle.

The San Antonio Stock Show and Rodeo continues through February 25 at the Coliseum and AT&T Center.