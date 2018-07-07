Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrest for DWI

SAN ANTONIO (KTSA News) — San Antonio police arrested an off-duty Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy early Saturday morning.

The Bexar County Sheriff’s Office says it happened on Alamo near Ce sar Chavez Boulevard at around 2:30 a.m.

The sheriff’s office says 26-year-old Yesenia Rios has been employed by the county for two years and currently works in the Detention Division.

“Every effort is being made to address this ongoing issue and to prevent DWI incidents within our ranks,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement. “Proactively, even as recently as this week, we continue to reinforce messaging to remind employees about the dangers of DWI and the steps they can personally take to avoid becoming part of the problem. Clearly, this employee did not heed those warnings, and will be held accountable accordingly”.

Rios has been placed on administrative leave while the police department continues its investigation. The sheriff’s office’s Internal Affairs will also do its own investigation.