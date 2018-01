A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy was arrested for DWI by San Antonio police Friday evening.

The sheriff’s office says the deputy, who they have not identified yet, was stopped near Wurzbach Parkway and Perrin Beitel Road.

The deputy, who is a detention officer with the office, is 39 years old and has worked for the sheriff’s office for 11 years. The deputy has been placed on administrative leave.

Internal Affairs will be investigating.