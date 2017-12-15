Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy arrested in inmate assault case

A Bexar County Sheriff’s deputy was arrested this morning.

A grand jury indicted Deputy Michael Fernandez on a charge of official oppression, the sheriff’s office said Friday.

The charge stems from an assault on an inmate that happened in June 2016.

“Although this incident occurred before my tenure as Sheriff, I am committed to assisting the Bexar County District Attorney’s Office in seeking justice in this case,” Sheriff Javier Salazar said in a statement.

Fernandez is on administrative leave without pay until this criminal case is concluded.