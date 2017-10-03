Bexar County to Sue Opioid Drug Industry

By Bill O’Neil

Bexar County is set to take on the opioid drug industry in court.

Commissioners have given a thumbs up to plans to sue the manufacturers, promoters and distributors of the drug many see as the reason behind what has been described as a national epidemic.

“It’s an epidemic that has affected many citizens across Texas, but in particular Bexar County” said attorney Martin Phipps, one of a number of lawyers from two firms who will represent the county in the lawsuit.

Any cash the county receives as a result of the legal action will go toward the treatment of those who have become addicted to the drugs and additional research in to the problem and how it can be addressed.

That’s something Commissioner Tommy Calvert welcomes.

“I want to understand if there is a cultural disparity or if there’s some other economic reason–or if there’s something deeper that we need to look at” Calvert said, adding “We many be able to educate more health care providers about their own bias or tendencies in medical treatment.”

Phipps told Commissioners it’s a problem that has taken a toll–and he believes the industry knows it–and has done nothing about it.

“For every hundred citizens, there are 66 opioid prescriptions–like Oxycontin and Percocet” Phipps said.