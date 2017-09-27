Bexar County Unveils ‘Cite and Release’

By Pilar Arias

Bexar County officials announced a cite and release program for low-level, nonviolent offenders Wednesday.

District Attorney Nico LaHood, Sheriff Javier Salazar and Judge Nelson Wolff stood side by side at the county courthouse while giving details about the upcoming pilot program.

“This program is designed with the intentions of balancing community safety, fiscal responsibility for taxpayers and opportunities for the citizen accused,” LaHood said during a press conference.

Under the new policy, officers have the discretion to give an offender a summons which would allow them to attend a class, pay a fine and do community service rather than being charged with certain misdemeanors and going to jail. If a person successfully completes the requirements, the case will never even make it into the criminal justice system.

“My jail staff is going through our numbers to see how many people are there that would have been a candidate for this at the time of their arrest,” Salazar said while addressing questions about jail overcrowding.

The following offenses are covered under the program, which has not been given a rollout date:

Class A and B possession of marijuana

Class B criminal mischief

Class B theft

Class B theft of service

Class B driving with an invalid license

LaHood made sure to point out that synthetic marijuana possession and graffiti will not be covered under the program.