Bexar County Unveils New Public Works Building

By Don Morgan

The traditional topping out ceremony was held on the new Bexar County Public Works Building Thursday morning.

It’s a 16 million dollar, 39,000 square foot structure that sits on 3 and a half acres on Probandt Street.

Bexar County’s Monica Ramos talked to us about why the new building is needed.

“The area is growing so fast, that in order to keep up, we need to bring our Public Works Divisions under one roof in order to keep up and coordinate the effort.”

The new building will house Operations, Engineering, Capital Projects, Environmental Services, Animal Control, Storm Water, Development Services and many other departments.

The building will be completed in the fall of 2018.