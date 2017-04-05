Bexar County Voting Precincts to be Re-Drawn

With so many people moving to Bexar County, there’s a need to add more voting precincts.

County Elections Administrator Jacque Callanen says there was 920,000 people voting in the 2012 election and last year, that number jumped to 1 million 50 thousand this past November.

Precincts can’t exceed 5,000 registered voters so the current maps had to be redrawn to include the additions.

During Commissioners Court Tuesday, there was a request for more time to look over the changes before they were voted in.

Callanen reminded Commissioners that the changes need to be voted on at the next meeting in two weeks.