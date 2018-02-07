Bexar County woman sues Uber, says driver raped her

A Bexar County woman is suing Uber and a San Anotnio man she accuses of raping her, according to multiple reports.

The woman, who is going by the pseudonym Jane Doe in court documents, alleges that she got an Uber ride home from a downtown bar last February after a night out drinking to celebrate a birthday.

The lawsuit alleges Juan Ontiveros, the Uber driver, drove the woman to her East Side home — but instead of letting her out, he allegedly circled the block three times and then drove 30 miles to the Northwest side of the city.

When they arrived at the destination, court documents say Ontiveros took the woman inside and raping her.

The suit seeks damages from both Uber and the driver — the company for negligence and gross negligence and Ontiveros for sexual assault. The exact amount was not specified, simply requesting what a jury sees fit.