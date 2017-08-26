Bexar Deputy Hurt in Crash on Rain-Slick Road

By Bill O’Neil

A Bexar County Sheriff’s Deputy is expected to be ok after an early morning crash.

Sheriff Javier Salazar told KTSA News the crash happened on I 35 near Benton City Road–where the deputy had stopped to help a jack knifed semi.

“He was about to exit his vehicle when he heard screeching brakes behind him. It was another 18-wheeler that came along and lost control on he wet pavement and plowed in to the officer’s patrol vehicle” the Sheriff said.

Two people inside the semi that hit the deputy were also hurt. One other person who was there also suffered severe injuries as a result of the crash.

“It may have been a passer-by who was stopping to help. That person was injured pretty substantially” Salazar said.

The Sheriff said the crash–and a number of others are a good example of why you should stay off the roads for the time being.

“We’re seeing a lot of crashes and then secondary crashes nearby–just like what happened with our deputy” Salazar said.