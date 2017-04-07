Bexar Elex Boss Stands Up for Troop Email Vote Program

Bexar County’s Elections Administrator is lined up behind a bill that would continue a program allowing troops deployed in combat zones to vote through email.

“This is a service that is beyond perfect… we have to be there for the soldiers, we have to be there for the military” Jacque Callanen said in testimony before the Texas Senate’s Public Affairs Committee Thursday.

She said the program has made a difference–which could be seen during last year’s elections.

“As its grown… in November–we had twenty-seven of our military overseas in a hostile fire zone. They have to sign an affidavit swearing to that” Callanen said.

The bill is being led by State Senator Donna Campbell, who urged her colleagues to pass it.

“This bill ensures the right to vote is protected for our service members when they’re deployed in combat zones” Campbell said.

“I’m asking through Senator Campbell to please take the training wheels off of this” Callanen said.