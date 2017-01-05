Bexar Family Justice Center Moves Downtown

They serve nearly 4,000 families a year so it was only natural that the Bexar County Family Justice Center would need to move into a space that helped them with their mission.

On Thursday they celebrated the grand opening of their new location at 126 East Nueva with DA Nico LaHood and Bexar County Judge Nelson Wolff on hand.

The Center’s Lisa Ginn says the move wouldn’t have been possible if the two men hadn’t acted so quickly.

Ginn tells us her goal was to be able to provide more services to families in need and that was tough to do in the former location.

Not only does the Center have more space to operate in, they are closer to Attorney’s and Advocates for their victims as they are right next door to the Bexar County Courthouse.

If you want to learn more about what the Center does, head to http://www.bcfjc.org/