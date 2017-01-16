Big 2016 for S.A. Housing Market

You might call it an “exclamation point” to what was a huge 2016 in the San Antonio housing market.

“Last year we surpassed 2006 numbers–and in 2016, we surpassed them yet again” Lorena Pena with the San Antonio Board of Realtors told KTSA News.

Final numbers for 2016 show an 8% increase in total sales, a 3% increase in average price, and a 6% increase in median price–putting that number just above $200,000.

“I think it’s a combination of great job growth, affordability, and low interest rates that have just been a perfect combination (for 2016)” Pena said, pointing to why the market has been as strong as we’ve seen.

She also said it’s a very deep market as well.

“There’s still something for everyone. Actually, 50% of our home sales were still under $200,000” Pena said, confident the market is shaping up for another strong year as we get 2017 underway.