Big Cleanup Begins Following Storms

It’s an inescapable sound you’ll be hearing in parts of the San Antonio area in the days ahead… the clean up after a storm system ripped through the area late Sunday Night and early Monday Morning–one that included four separate tornado touchdowns.

Especially hard hit was the Carousel Court Shopping Center on Nacogdoches Road.

“Simple as a small roof leak to no roof left at all” Brad Jones with the shopping center’s property management told KTSA News.

He said the clean up–and getting everything back opened up–is going to be a matter of time.

“It’s going to be up to the City, insurance, engineers… everybody else” Jones said.

Nearby, Ramiro Valdez and his wife–who own La Posada are counting their blessings after living through the ordeal.

“When we saw the doors… like somebody was trying to break in… we ran to hide in the bathroom” Valdez told KTSA News.

He said it was intense–then over in a flash.

“It only lasted about four minutes. It looked like the double doors at the entrance… somebody was trying to break in. It was so strong” Valdez said.

Fortunately for Valdez, there wasn’t too much damage inside his restaurant–the worst of it being those broken doors and a broken window.

In a sense, Valdez–and anyone else who was in the path of the storm–will be forever changed after living through it. One such more measurable change can be seen at Carousel Court–which lost its iconic sign.

“It’s kind of a landmark… it’s how everybody knows this building… by the carousel horses. It’s gone” Jones said–though quickly vowing a comeback.

“We’ll do everything we can to get it back to the way it was. We just finished up from the last storm (last year’s hail storm), we’ll do it after this storm” Jones said.