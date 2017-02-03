Big Donation to Dress for Success

Dress For Success San Antonio collects clothing for people who need new clothes for the workplace and when a local company heard of a specific need, they stepped up to help.

Dawn Thurmond tells us no suit of clothes is complete without a decent pair of shoes. She says while they get lots of help from people donating clothing for people looking for a job, they don’t get many shoe donations.

San Antonio Shoes is making a big donation to the Dress For Success clothing drive by donating 1,700 pairs of shoes.

Thurmond tells us the shoes came in a variety of sizes and styles and will be available for women who need them for the interview process and beyond.