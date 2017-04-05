Big Drop in Border Arrests in March

The first months of the Trump Administration have seen a big drop in the number of people caught trying to illegally cross the U.S. Border with Mexico.

Less than 12,500 people were caught at the Southern Border in March, the lowest monthly figure in seventeen years. That’s also the second straight month in which border arrests dropped sharply.

Some are suggesting a “Trump Effect” may be keeping migrants away, but experts and those working in shelters say it will take several more months to judge whether we’re seeing a lasting drop-off.