Big Eastside Drug Bust

By Pilar Arias

Deputies with the Bexar County Sheriff’s Office Fugitive Apprehensive Unit made quite the discovery while executing an arrest warrant out of the state of New York for 37-year-old Carlos Tolentino, Jr. this week.

When they entered the home off South New Braunfels Avenue and East Commerce Street on the city’s east side they observed in plain view several plastic bags consistent with narcotic packaging and a plastic container with a liquid substance, later identified as meth.

A search warrant for the home was immediately generated.

“Definitely had his hands dirty in things that were way worse than marijuana, heroin, cocaine and meth,” BCSO Deputy Loraine Antu said. “He was dealing out here in the streets in Bexar County so to get this warrant it was a big deal.”

Altogether, BCSO deputies seized; 1023 grams of marijuana, 291 grams of heroin, 28 grams of cocaine, 225 grams of meth, $22,000 in US currency, as well as the prescription drugs.



Luigi Cordero, 30, was also arrested for possession of a dangerous drug.