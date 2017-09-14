Big Expansion for S.A. Employer

By Don Morgan

A big expansion at Alliance Data’s card services facility on North Loop 1604 means they’re hiring.

Roger Amore talked to us about the 116,000 square foot expansion. he says it’s something they planned for years ago but they were waiting for the right time.

Along with the additional workspace comes the need for more employees. Amore says they have 75 employees at their San Antonio site and they are hiring to fill 150 new positions.

They want to bring in more than 60 before December and even more after the first of the year.

Alliance Data provides branded credit cards, usually through different retailers and workers in san Antonio will be responsible for helping customers stay current on their accounts.

Amore also says they celebrated the addition by making a Half Million dollar donation to the San Antonio Food Bank.

If you want to get information about alliance Data and the job openings they’re looking to fill click here