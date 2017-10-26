The Big Heavy: A new weekly blog by Sean Rima.

If I’ve learned anything, I have learned this:

Depression isn’t sadness.

Sadness, like joy, is a very powerful emotional release. Depression is more a weight. A heaviness. I guess that’s why, at least to myself, I have always called it The Big Heavy.

I don’t know why people don’t reach out for help when they are suffering from The Big Heavy. Some say it’s because of the stigma of mental illness. Others claim that isolation and lethargy are symptoms of the disease itself. All I can tell you is why I haven’t.

I have a really cool job and I earn a pretty good living. I get paid to run my trap for three hours a day. I have a loving wife, and, between us, we have three great kids, three moody cats, and one high-maintenance chihuahua. I live in the greatest city on Planet Earth. I have amazing friends. By all standards, my life is great. I am very lucky and blessed. As such, it sounds stupid and pathetic for me to claim that I am depressed about anything. I should be happy. I should be. What the Hell’s wrong with me? I am such a freaking loser. I suck. My life sucks. Everything sucks. And it’s never gonna change.

And so, beyond my wife, I have pretty much kept this stuff to myself over the past few years, even though The Big Heavy kept getting, well…heavier. I’ve dealt with it by painting a smile on my face and self-medicating with booze. This, of course, is the worse thing you can do.

Honestly, the only reason that I’m dealing with it now is because I was having some physical issues, and I went to see the doctor. Despite experiencing chest pains, shortness of breath, and a general fatigue, he couldn’t find any physical reasons for my symptoms. All of my symptoms, however, could be explained by depression.

In any event, I posted about this last week on my personal Facebook page, and the response has been much more than I expected. Originally, I was going to keep my thoughts on this topic exclusive to my FB page, but my wife has been encouraging me to take it to a wider audience with a blog. Over the past few years, I’ve learned to trust her wisdom in these matters.

It’s my birthday this Saturday, so I’m going to kick up a little dust with my friends and family, and then, on Monday, I’ll begin treatment for The Big Heavy. I’m going to devote one blog a week to riffing on the treatment, and how it’s going. In this, I’m going to try to be as honest as possible.

Below, I have included the original post from last week, as well as a poem I wrote after the death of Chris Cornell. I hope this makes sense to you. Don’t have much more to say other than…I’ll see you next Thursday.

rev s

———

So, I saw my doctor today. I really like my new doctor. He is San Antonio’s version of House, M.D.

He tells me that all of my symptoms can be explained by three things: Smoking, High Blood Pressure, and Depression. And so he is going to treat me for Smoking, High Blood Pressure, and Depression. He is going to monitor me very closely, because if my symptoms continue, then he has to look at other reasons for what’s going on…

Folks…I trust this man, and I am going to do exactly what he tells me to do. Today, we had a bit of a debate about the antidepressants, and, frankly, he had the better argument.

I know that I have talked some smackage about meds for depression in the past, but, at this point, I need to follow this man’s path for me. What he says makes sense.

All I can tell you is that I have lived with the depression-thing my whole life. I know the signs. Hopelessness. Eating weirdness. Funky mood swings. Moreover, I can tell you that no matter how cool life is and has been, there have been times, sometimes weeks, where it took every ounce of energy I had just to force myself out of bed. It’s weird shit. It’s been hard on my marriage, hard on my ability to be a parent, hard to write poems, and even, occasionally, hard to do the show. My doctor asked me three weeks ago if I had had thoughts of harming myself. I had to be honest, and say…yes.

Look, I’m just going to try this, and see what happens. I have a very good doctor, and a wife and kids and friends who know me better than anyone. We will all be watching how this works.

And for those of you out there who are having issues with hopelessness and depression and getting out of bed, I will write and blog about this stuff, as honestly as I can. For Chris, for Scott, for Kurt. For Robin. For you. I’m just going to be honest.

Jesus loves you and so do I,

rev s

_____

Maybe one more day.

If it’s been a bad day,

and if the demons are really

kicking your ass, and even if

you can’t get a break

from the noise,

or the guilt,

or the grief,

or the fog,

or the spite,

or the pain,

or whatever it is

that is making you

nuts, and even if

your shadows and

thoughts are un-

relenting and

everything sucks,

including you, and

you think it’s

never gonna

end

and all

you want to do is

die tonight,

don’t.

Give it just

one more day.

For the rest of us.

You got nothing to lose,

your plan is still intact,

and maybe, just maybe,

in the hours between,

you’ll realize

you can’t force

a sunbeam

through a black hole

in your heart without

going two-dimensional

and losing yourself, and

then maybe you’ll see,

in that one damn day,

that the folks you think

are out to get you

are really the ones

who love you

the most,

and,

then maybe,

just maybe,

tomorrow,

you’ll see a bit of light

from the moon or sun

or Jesus or me,

and you’ll give the plan

just one more day

after that,

and that’s all

we are asking

of you.

______

Copyright 2017 by Sean Rima.