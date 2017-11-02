The Big Heavy: Week 1.

Started my med’s this past Monday, which include two inhalers, a pill for blood pressure, and the antidepressant. I’m not going to name the antidepressant, not just yet, because it may suck for me and I’ll have to change drugs. The one I’m taking may not work for me, but it does work for you. Apparently, everyone’s brain is a little different, just like our fingerprints. Just like our lives.

The doctor tells me it takes a few weeks for the antidepressant to build up in your system before you begin to notice the effects, so the physical stuff I’ve been experiencing must be from the BP drug and the inhalers. Monday, I began to feel like hell about halfway through the show. Light-headed, loopy, nauseous. My wife asked me to pick up some fried chicken on the way home, and the smell of it made me want to barf, even though I freaking love fried chicken. By the time I arrived home, I got the chills pretty bad, so I spent the night rolling around, sweating, and running to the bathroom to puke.

I felt pretty normal on Tuesday, although a little “chemically,” if that makes sense. Some muscular pain and a couple of headaches. Again, I’m assuming it’s the BP med’s.

Yesterday, I was fine, except that I felt loopy and fatigued.

Mood-wise, I haven’t had much time to dwell on things. Last weekend, I turned 50 and had a lot of fun with my family and friends. My daughter flew down for a surprise party my wife put together for me, so it was a wonderful time. This weekend, I am visiting Colonoscopyland for the first time, so I don’t expect to be doing much other than laying around, feeling butt-hurt, and watching John Wayne movies.

Still, my thoughts tend to tumble through my brain like laundry in a drier, and this hasn’t changed much, despite everything that’s been going on. The Big Heavy is like having only dirty laundry in the drier, and your mind keeps cycling through the same negative thoughts, over and over and over again.

Had some interesting thoughts this morning, however, while listening to my good brother, Jack Riccardi. He asked his audience if they could go back in time knowing what they know now, what time in their lives would they return to? I thought about this as I was driving in. And then I thought about it some more. I couldn’t think of a single time that I would return to. Not that I haven’t had some great times. Good Lord. I’ve had some amazing times. It just seems that for every great time, there was an equally not-so-great time. For every moment of pure joy, there was a moment of heartache, or stupidity, or humiliation. For every smile, there was a tear. When The Big Heavy rolls around, it’s like a storm cloud raining tears, and it’s impossible to see the smiles through the tears. It’s weird. There are times where I can’t remember a single happy thing about my childhood. I’m not sure what that means.

I don’t think I need a time machine. Everything in my life, and every choice I have made along the way, had to happen exactly the way it did for me to be here, in San Antonio, living the life I am living. And I am thankful for that. I am very blessed. I think that maybe right now is the best time of my life. Some days, I just can’t see it through the rain.

I believe that’s what depression is. It’s a kind of mental inversion. Everything wonderful seems horrible and hopeless, and the more the laundry tumbles, the more you just want it to stop. If you can’t stop it, you try to mute it with booze or drugs or sex or craziness. Of course, eventually that stuff doesn’t work anymore, and whatever you used to outrun The Big Heavy soon becomes a problem of its own. Ugh. It’s so f–king crazy and sad. Most people describe it as a ‘numbness’. I think that’s because, at some point, you just shut down emotionally. I go there every now and then, when the Spin Cycle gets too loud. That’s when it’s really bad. That’s when you can’t get out of bed.

Just remember this, my friends, when you feel yourself shutting down:

The rain never lasts. The storm clouds will break, and the sun is in there somewhere, waiting for you.

Anyway, that’s what I tell myself.

Keep on keeping on, and I’ll see you next Thursday.

rev s