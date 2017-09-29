Big Heroin Bust at Del Rio Port of Entry

By Bill O’Neil

A big find for U.S. Customs and Border Protection in Del Rio.

Officers at the port of entry report seizing more than 20 pounds of heroin–at a street value of more than $800-thousand.

The officers made the discovery this week after inspecting a 2007 GMC Yukon driven by a 39-year old Del Rio man, who was returning to the United States with his three minor children.

During their inspection, officers found a fire extinguisher, which was x-rayed after a CBP canine focused on it.

Four and a half pounds of heroin was found inside. The rest was discovered inside of wooden slats in the cargo area of the vehicle.

“Smugglers continue to use elaborate methods to try to smuggle their drugs in to the country” said Port Director Alberto Perez, adding “This seizure is yet another illustration of the professionalism and dedication our frontline CBP officers put forth on a daily basis.”

The driver was turned over to Homeland Security. The children were released to their mother.