Big Honor for San Antonio Zoo

A big honor for the San Antonio Zoo–which has earned the American Human Seal of Approval.

San Antonio Zoo CEO and Executive Director Tim Morrow called the honor a testament to the more than 100 years of work that has taken place there.

“Throughout that time, we’ve taken great care of the animals” Morrow said, adding “This certification is just a verification by an incredible organization that the work we’re doing with our animals… that they’re treated in a humane way, and their welfare is top of mind in everything that we do.”

American Humane is the country’s first national humane organization. It is perhaps best known for its work in the film industry–and the phrase “no animals were harmed in making this film.”

The certification puts the San Antonio Zoo in some rare company.

“We are the twelfth in the country to get this (the certification), the first in Texas” Morrow said.