Big July for S.A. Home Sales

By Bill O’Neil

A big July for the San Antonio housing market.

New numbers from the San Antonio Board of Realtors show total sales bounced up 6% when compared to July of last year–while average and median prices also climbed 4% and 3% respectively. Both of those numbers are now well above the $200-thousand mark.

“We’re doing well in San Antonio. 49 days on market–that’s six days less than last year” San Antonio Board of Realtors Chair Yvette Allen told KTSA News.

She also said sellers are getting what they are asking for.

“Our listings sold for list price is at 98%–so our sellers are doing well out there” Allen said.

Even as prices continue to climb, Allen said there still is something in the market for just about every buyer out there.

“When we look at the homes that sold under $200-thousand–that still makes up 43% of our market” Allen said.

Still, this is a seller’s market. If you are a buyer looking to get in to the market–Allen’s best advice continues to be to have a plan.

“You really need to have a plan, be ready to go and ready to make that offer” Allen said.