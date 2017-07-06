Big Jump in Calls to Fireworks Hotline

Fireworks during the Lucy in the Sky event 'Suspended Time' in Camp Hill, Liverpool , England, to mark the 50th anniversary of the release of Sgt. Pepper's Lonely Hearts Club Band by The Beatles, Thursday June 1, 2017. (Peter Byrne/PA via AP)

By Pilar Arias

The San Antonio Fire Department reported more than 1,000 calls to its volunteer-run fireworks hotline this 4th of July.

The purchase, use and transport of fireworks within city limits is illegal and can result in a Class C misdemeanor charge that can carry a fine of up to $2,000.

SAFD’s Woody Woodward believes we’re lucky we haven’t seen any serious injuries or fires as a result of fireworks.

“We did not have any incidents that we could directly tie into fireworks,” Woodward said about the relatively slow Independence Day for the department.

Those manning the lines say calls come in quickly, they don’t know how many they miss and the number of volunteers taking the calls may impact the number reported.

The 1,019 reported this year exceeds last years calls by more than 300.

The numbers provided by the SAFD break down as follows:

Fireworks Hotline Calls:

July 4, 2017

Calls to the hotline – 1,019

July 4, 2016

Calls to the hotline – 697

July 4, 2015

Calls to the hotline – 558

July 4, 2014

Calls to the Hotline – 250

Emergency Calls:

Structure fires- 1 small extinguished fire, 1-fence on fire, 3 false calls. (It’s undetermined if any were the result of fireworks).

34 – Brush/Grass- It’s undetermined if any were the result of fireworks. There were four brush/grass calls prior to 9pm, the remaining were after 9pm

23 – Fire Alarms – No noticeable increase in alarms during the evening hours.

0 – Fireworks Injury- We did not respond nor were there any report of injury related to fireworks.

0 – Burns treated due to fireworks