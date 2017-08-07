Big Jump for S.A. Gas Prices

By Bill O’Neil

You may be feeling a little sticker shock at the gas pump these days.

The average price per gallon in San Antonio has jumped up by more than ten-cents over the last week. The nationwide average bumped up by about two-cents over the same time frame.

“For the third straight week, gasoline prices have accelerated with the national average at its highest level in over eight weeks, driven by rising oil prices as inventories continue to tighten and concern over Venezuela lingers” said Gasbuddy.com’s Patrick DeHaan.

On average, San Antonians are paying nearly 19-cents per gallon higher now than this same time last year. Nearby, averages all increased over the last week in Austin, Corpus Christi and Laredo–though not as sharply as we’ve seen in the Alamo City.

“While we’re likely to see gas prices continuing to move higher in the week ahead as they catch up to oil, we’re unlikely to break out of the well-established rut in the national average” DeHaan added.