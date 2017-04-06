Big Jump in TX Gas Prices

By Bill O'Neil
|
Apr 6, 11:20 AM

A big jump in Statewide gas prices over the last week.

AAA Texas said the average price per gallon of regular unleaded across the Lone Star State jumped by eight-cents, with most major metropolitan markets across the State seeing big increases.

The San Antonio average climbed by six-cents over the last week. Now at $2.10 per gallon, San Antonio remains the lowest priced market for gasoline in Texas.

The highest average prices in the State are currently found in the Dallas-Fort Worth area–at around $2.25 per gallon.

Texarkana saw the biggest jump in price over the last week–climbing by ten-cents.

