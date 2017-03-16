Big League Weekend Set to Return to S.A.

Texas Rangers' Elvis Andrus in action during a spring training baseball game against the Arizona Diamondbacks, Tuesday, March 14, 2017, in Scottsdale, Ariz. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)

Big League Weekend returns to San Antonio with the Rangers and Indians playing a couple of games at the Alamodome.

The games continue to draw big crowds to downtown. In fact, Richard Perez at the San Antonio Chamber of Commerce tells us since Big League Weekend got started, about 300 thousands people have attended the games.

Perez says that goes a long way towards proving San Antonio is ready to host another professional sports franchise.

He says a lot of people have been working for years to make that happen but the right opportunity hasn’t come along. He predicts that when it does, San Antonio will be ready.