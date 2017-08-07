Big Rains Mean Flooding Concerns Will Linger

By Bill O’Neil

The rain is gone–for the most part–for now.

Still, the National Weather Service said localized flooding will be a concern for a while–should any more rainfall show up in the San Antonio area.

Forecasters said there were widespread accumulations of three to five inches of rain in the Hill Country, with widespread amounts of two to four inches along the I-35 Corridor from Georgetown through San Antonio.

At least some portions of the Hill Country saw seven inches of rainfall Monday Morning.

A lingering chance of showers remains in the forecast Monday Night and Tuesday Morning, with the best chances to the east and southeast of the San Antonio area.

Any heavy rain that falls on already saturated ground could quickly lead to flash flooding.