Big rig tries climbing icy Texas hill, fails (Video)

A Longview woman spotted a big rig trying to climb an icy East Texas hill Tuesday.

The video starts with a Ford Mustang slowly making its way up the hill, clearing it.

A big rig behind it then takes on the hill and makes a good amount of progress. But, it lost momentum.

In the video, you can see a couple people standing along E. Hawkins Parkway near Longview High School running away from the truck and a car trying to do the same.

The truck slides back down the road, crashing into a traffic light.

No one appeared to be injured in the crash.