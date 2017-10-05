Big Salary Bumps For State Agency Heads

It sounds like that old Dolly Parton song 9 to 5. Your boss gets a huge raise while your salary stays stagnant. Something that’s happening at a Texas State Agency.

Top officials with the Texas Health and Human Services Commission are getting big salary increases but the agency’s rank-and-file workers have gone without raises for years.

11 administrators now make at least $200,000 a year, 10 years after there were none and almost two years after there were three.

10 top commission officials have received raises of $10,000 to $72,000 each over the past 13 months. Most of the increases resulted from promotions.

One of the people getting a raise, Executive Commissioner Charles Smith has sought no raises for the more-than-33,000 rank-and-file workers in the commission.

They are mostly caregivers at state-run centers for mentally disabled patients or take welfare benefits applications.