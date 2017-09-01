Big Step In Coastal Community’s Recovery Achieved

Some good new for Port Aransas. Less than a week after Hurricane Harvey slammed into the community, San Antonio Water System crews managed to successfully pressurize the city’s water system and prepped its wastewater system for future operation.

It was a big effort with more than 20 SAWS employees arriving late Sunday night. They came equipped with with 12 trucks, backhoes and several large generators and got right to work repairing near devastation and a small water department whose buildings and equipment were severely damaged. 20 more SAWS workers showed up a day or two later.

SAWS CEO Robert Puente says It’s the most essential step in the city’s road to recovery.

The city is still without electricity but that’s expected to be back as early as Monday.