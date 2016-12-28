Big Success for Amazon in San Marcos

It was a successful first holiday shopping season for the new Amazon Fulfillment Center in San Marcos.

“This building only began fulfilling customer orders back in the summer time and the fact that they were able to ship over one million items in a single day is such an accomplishment,” Amazon’s Ashley Robinson said. “We couldn’t have done it without the thousands of associates we had working throughout the holiday season.”

The San Marcos fulfillment center opened in August.

“The fact that this team was able to work so well together and really build up their ability to get out customer orders so quick is such an accomplishment,” she said.