Big Weekend Closure on I-35

A demolition project means a section of a busy highway through northeast San Antonio will be closed this weekend.

Josh Donat at TXDOT says crews will be taking down the old ramp from 35 to 410 because construction on the new ramp is complete. But before drivers can use it, the old one has to come down.

Donat says it’s going to make for rough travel as IH-35 from Rittiman to George Beach wil be closed, in both directions.

He’s urging you to plan ahead for an alternate route if you have to travel that section of 35 between 9 Friday night and 5 Monday morning.

However, since we’re all about the Spurs and they’re playing Saturday night, Donat says crews will take a little break and 35 will reopen so fans can get to and from the AT&T Center with additional delays.

Once traffic clears out the road will shut down again and will reopen for good, complete with the new ramp to 410 at around 5 Monday morning.