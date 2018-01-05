WACO, Texas (AP) — The second biker set for trial on charges stemming from a 2015 shooting among bikers and police in Waco has rejected a plea deal.
Dallas trucker George “Scooter” Bergman declined the deal in court Friday. Bergman and more than 150 other bikers were indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity resulting in deaths and injuries. Nine bikers were killed and 20 injured in the shooting.
Bergman tells The Associated Press he was offered one year probation for pleading guilty to organized criminal activity and aggravated assault and that murder charges would be dropped before his January 22 trial.
McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna hasn’t immediately responded to messages seeking comment.
In November, biker Christopher “Jake” Carrizal was the first to face trial. It resulted in a mistrial.
Biker set for trial in Waco after rejecting plea deal
