Biker set for trial in Waco after rejecting plea deal

FILE - In this May 17, 2015 file photo, authorities investigate a shooting in the parking lot of the Twin Peaks restaurant, in Waco, Texas. Bikers and public watchdogs have criticized authorities here for how theyve handled the shooting investigation, citing the mass arrests of more than 170 people held for days or weeks on $1 million bonds without sufficient evidence to support those arrests four months after the shootings. No formal charges have been made, and it remains unclear whose bullets, including police bullets, struck the dead and injured, or when cases will be presented to a grand jury, which is currently led by a Waco police detective. (AP Photo/Jerry Larson, File)

WACO, Texas (AP) — The second biker set for trial on charges stemming from a 2015 shooting among bikers and police in Waco has rejected a plea deal.

Dallas trucker George “Scooter” Bergman declined the deal in court Friday. Bergman and more than 150 other bikers were indicted on charges of engaging in organized criminal activity resulting in deaths and injuries. Nine bikers were killed and 20 injured in the shooting.

Bergman tells The Associated Press he was offered one year probation for pleading guilty to organized criminal activity and aggravated assault and that murder charges would be dropped before his January 22 trial.

McLennan County District Attorney Abel Reyna hasn’t immediately responded to messages seeking comment.

In November, biker Christopher “Jake” Carrizal was the first to face trial. It resulted in a mistrial.