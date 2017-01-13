Bill Would Allow Churches to Pursue Alternate Security

Representative Jason Villalba pushes for private, alternative security options for churches in Texas.

“We’ve been seeing, across the country and in Texas, continued attacks against soft targets” like churches, he said.

His bill will help churches protect themselves.

“They can hire security guards within their own parishioner group,” Villalba said, of his bill.

Under current law, churches have to hire private security or off-duty officers.

His bill means the churches “can send their parishioners or individuals they work with, or are affiliated with, to go get 30 hours of training and another 10 hours of firearms training, and they can come in and work as security guards,” he said.

He thinks it’ll be cheapers, easier, and faster for churches to protect themselves.