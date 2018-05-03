Bill Cosby’s name removed from TV Academy’s website

Mark Makela/Getty Images(LOS ANGELES) — The fallout from Bill Cosby’s guilty verdict last week on sexual assault charges continued on Wednesday with the Television Academy removing all references to the disgraced comedian from its website, according to Variety.

However, the organization has no plans to rescind Cosby’s four Primetime Emmy awards, nor has it removed his name from the Academy’s Hall of Fame, as Deadline had reported earlier. His name will no longer appear on the online list of nominees though.

The Academy also confirmed on Wednesday that a bust of Cosby, removed from its North Hollywood campus during construction, will not be re-installed.

The TV Academy’s decision comes a day after Tuesday’s decision by the Yale University Board of Trustees to revoke the honorary degree awarded to him in 2003.

Cosby, 80, was found guilty on three counts of felony aggravated assault. The comedian, who pleaded not guilty, had been accused of drugging and molesting Andrea Constand in his suburban Pennsylvania home nearly 14 years ago. He faces up 10 years on each count.

