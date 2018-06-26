BILL PIATT says the travel ban is clearly not a Muslim ban (Audio)

CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW

KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Bill Piatt about the SCOTUS ruling backing Trump’s travel ban.

RELATED CONTENT

George Orwell had a lot to say about liberals in his day (Audio)

Should we just have Republican and Democratic restaurants? (Audio)

JIM CAMPBELL compares two SCOTUS decisions about religious freedom (Audio)

Author PATRICIA O’TOOLE discusses her new book THE MORALIST

The Gang of Four — June 22, 2018 (Audio)

National loss of logic and rationality just because Trump beat Hillary (Audio)