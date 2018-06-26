BILL PIATT says the travel ban is clearly not a Muslim ban (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | Jun 26, 2018 @ 6:29 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Bill Piatt about the SCOTUS ruling backing Trump’s travel ban. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW SHARE RELATED CONTENT George Orwell had a lot to say about liberals in his day (Audio) Should we just have Republican and Democratic restaurants? (Audio) JIM CAMPBELL compares two SCOTUS decisions about religious freedom (Audio) Author PATRICIA O’TOOLE discusses her new book THE MORALIST The Gang of Four — June 22, 2018 (Audio) National loss of logic and rationality just because Trump beat Hillary (Audio)