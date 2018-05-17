BILL PIATT says there’s no answer about a president being indicted (Audio) By Kareem Dahab | May 17, 2018 @ 6:01 PM KTSA radio host Jack Riccardi speaks with Prof. Bill Piatt about the question whether Trump or any sitting president can be indicted for a crime, or a supposèd crime. CLICK PLAY BELOW and LISTEN NOW Bill PiattDonald Trumpjack riccardiSan Antonio SHARE RELATED CONTENT Are you offended when people speak languages other than English? (Audio) It’s like the media isn’t even trying to be journalists anymore (Audio) Burning The Reading Lamp Long and Late Caller GREG explains why race has nothing to do with adopting children (Audio) Disgraced Blake Farenthold gets back in the system by lobbying (Audio) Former San Antonio Mayor considers a run for the White House in 2020