Billy Murray returns to “SNL” as Steve Bannon

Will Heath/NBC(NEW YORK) — After being portraying former Chief White House Strategist Steve Bannon as a masked grim reaper last season, Saturday Night Live finally unmasked the faux Bannon over the weekend as none other than SNL alum Bill Murray.

Murray unveiled the impression during the show’s cold open sketch, spoofing MSNBC’s Morning Joe, with cast members Kate McKinnon as Mika Brzezinski and Alex Moffat as Joe Scarborough.

Also included in the sketch was another surprise guest — former SNL regular Fred Armisen, portraying Michael Wolff, author of the expose Fire and Fury: Inside the Trump White House.

“No one gets the Bannon fired,” says the faux Bannon. “I never said [Donald Trump, Jr.] was treasonous.”

“Yes, you did,” Armisen’s Wolff replies.

“Well, I certainly never said he cracked like an egg on TV,” Murray’s Bannon insists.

“Uh, yeah. That sounds exactly like you,” Armisen’s Wolff fires back.

“OK, that does sound like me,” admits Murray’s Bannon. “Thank you, good reporting.”

The real Wolff doesn’t emerged unscathed, either: with doubts lingering about the veracity of stories in Fire and Fury, SNL joked that he alleged President Trump staged “baby races” in the White House — and like the real author, Armisen as Wolff got defensive when he couldn’t prove his claims. “Did you read the book?” he asks the hosts. “Did you like it? Then shut up!”

Also on the horizon for Murray’s Bannon after leaving Breitbart News: a Crackle series called Cucks in Cars Getting Coffee, a menswear line called “Frumpers for Guys” and a skincare line named “Blotch.”

“Bannon” isn’t through with politics either. “As a king maker, I convinced this country to elect Donald [Trump], and I can do it again,” says Murray. “Already auditioning candidates, got some prospects: Logan Paul; Martin Shkreli; the Subway guy, Jared Fogle — he’s back, he’s electable. It’s time for America to slide down the Bannon-ster.”

SNL’s Leslie Jones also appears in the sketch as Oprah Winfrey.

Trump’s lawyers have served Bannon with a cease and desist letter claiming his statements in Fire and Fury constitute “defamation by libel and slander,” and violate a non-disclosure agreement Bannon signed as a campaign employee. Bannon insists his statements in the book are “inaccurate reporting.”

Copyright © 2018, ABC Radio. All rights reserved.